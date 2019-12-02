UrduPoint.com
NFL: Results and standings

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Cleveland 13 Pittsburgh 20 Green Bay 31 New York Giants 13 New York Jets 6 Cincinnati 22 Philadelphia 31 Miami 37 San Francisco 17 Baltimore 20 Tampa Bay 28 Jacksonville 11 Tennessee 31 Indianapolis 17 Washington 29 Carolina 21 Los Angeles Rams 34 Arizona 7 Los Angeles Chargers 20 Denver 23 Oakland 9 Kansas City 40 New England 22 Houston 28 Thursday's results New Orleans 26 Atlanta 18 Chicago 24 Detroit 20 Buffalo 26 Dallas 15 Monday's game Minnesota v Seattle Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145 Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188 N.Y.

Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280 Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377 AFC North Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219 Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225 Cleveland 5 7 0 .

417 246 272 Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298 AFC South Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271 Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292 AFC West Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265 Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324 Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237 L.A.

Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290 N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 NFC North Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208 Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315 NFC South New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320 Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323 NFC West San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183 Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263 L.A.

Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351afp

