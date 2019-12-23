NFL: Results And Standings
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Sunday's results NY Jets 16 Pittsburgh 10 Miami 38 Cincinnati 35 (over-time) Baltimore 31 Cleveland 15 NY Giants 41 Washington 35 (over-time) Atlanta 24 Jacksonville 12 Indianapolis 38 Carolina 6 New Orleans 38 Tennessee 28 Oakland 24 LA Chargers 17 Denver 27 Detroit 17 Arizona 27 Seattle 13 Philadelphia 17 Dallas 9 Kansas City 26 Chicago 3 Monday's game Green Bay at Minnesota Saturday's results Houston 23 Tampa Bay 20 New England 24 Buffalo 17 San Francisco 34 LA Rams 31 Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198 x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246 N.Y.
Jets 6 9 0 .400 263 353 Miami 4 11 0 .267 279 470 AFC North y-Baltimore 13 2 0 .867 503 272 Pittsburgh 8 7 0 .533 279 275 Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 312 360 Cincinnati 1 14 0 .
067 246 397 AFC South y-Houston 10 5 0 .667 364 350 Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 367 317 Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 341 335 Jacksonville 5 10 0 .333 262 377 AFC West y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 420 287 Oakland 7 8 0 .467 298 403 Denver 6 9 0 .400 266 301 L.A.
Chargers 5 10 0 .333 316 314 National Football Conference NFC East Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 351 337 Dallas 7 8 0 .467 387 305 N.Y. Giants 4 11 0 .267 324 417 Washington 3 12 0 .200 250 388 NFC North x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 330 283 x-Minnesota 10 4 0 .714 378 259 Chicago 7 8 0 .467 259 279 Detroit 3 11 1 .233 321 400 NFC South y-New Orleans 12 3 0 .800 416 331 Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 436 421 Atlanta 6 9 0 .400 353 377 Carolina 5 10 0 .333 330 428 NFC West x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289 x-Seattle 11 4 0 .733 384 372 L.A.
Rams 8 7 0 .534 363 340 Arizona 5 9 1 .367 337 411 y-clinched division titlex-clinched playoff berth