NFL: Results and standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:10 AM
Results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Monday's game Green Bay 23 Minnesota 10 Saturday's results Houston 23 Tampa Bay 20 New England 24 Buffalo 17 San Francisco 34 LA Rams 31 Sunday's games Pittsburgh at NY Jets Cincinnati at Miami Baltimore at Cleveland NY Giants at Washington Jacksonville at Atlanta Carolina at Indianapolis New Orleans at Tennessee Oakland at LA Chargers Detroit at Denver Arizona at Seattle Dallas at Philadelphia Kansas City at Chicago Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East y-New England 12 3 0 .800 396 198 x-Buffalo 10 5 0 .667 308 246 N.Y.
Jets 5 9 0 .357 247 343 Miami 3 11 0 .214 241 435 AFC North y-Baltimore 12 2 0 .857 472 257 Pittsburgh 8 6 0 .571 269 259 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 297 329 Cincinnati 1 13 0 .071 211 359 AFC South y-Houston 10 5 0 .
667 364 350 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 339 279 Indianapolis 6 8 0 .429 303 329 Jacksonville 5 9 0 .357 250 353 AFC West y-Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 394 284 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 274 386 Denver 5 9 0 .357 239 284 L.A.
Chargers 5 9 0 .357 299 290 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas 7 7 0 .500 378 288 90 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 334 328 N.Y. Giants 3 11 0 .214 283 382 Washington 3 11 0 .214 215 347 NFC North y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 353 293 x-Minnesota 10 5 0 .667 388 282 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 256 253 Detroit 3 10 1 .250 304 373 NFC South y-New Orleans 11 3 0 .786 378 303 Tampa Bay 7 8 0 .467 467 421 Atlanta 5 9 0 .357 329 365 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 324 390 NFC West x-San Francisco 12 3 0 .800 453 289 x-Seattle 11 3 0 .786 371 345 L.A.
Rams 8 7 0 .534 363 340 Arizona 4 9 1 .321 310 398 y-clinched division title x-clinched playoff berth afp