NFL: Results And Table
Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:30 AM
Washington, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :results on Thursday in the National Football League: NY Giants 29 Washington 30 Playing Sunday Cincinnati at Chicago Houston at Cleveland LA Rams at Indianapolis Buffalo at Miami New England at NY Jets San Francisco at Philadelphia Las Vegas at Pittsburgh New Orleans at Carolina Denver at Jacksonville Minnesota at Arizona Atlanta at Tampa Bay Dallas at LA Chargers Tennessee at Seattle Kansas City at Baltimore Playing Monday Detroit at Green Bay Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17 NY Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 AFC North Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 33 27 Cleveland 0 1 0 .
000 29 33 AFC South Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 16 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 AFC West Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 LA Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 27 33 National Football Conference NFC East Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 NY Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57 NFC North Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 NFC South New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32 NFC West San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16LA Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14