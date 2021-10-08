NFL: Results And Table
Los Angeles, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :results on Thursday in the National Football League: Los Angeles Rams 26 Seattle Seahawks 17 Sunday N.Y. Jets v Atlanta Denver v Pittsburgh Detroit v Minnesota Green Bay v Cincinnati Miami v Tampa Bay New England v Houston New Orleans v Washington Philadelphia v Carolina Tennessee v Jacksonville Chicago v Las Vegas Cleveland v L.A.
Chargers N.Y. Giants v Dallas San Francisco v Arizona Buffalo v Kansas City Monday Indianapolis v Baltimore Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44 Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109 New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70 N.Y.
Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94 AFC North Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67 33 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .
250 67 93 AFC South Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111 Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116 Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97 Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115 AFC West L.A.
Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74 Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100 Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49 34 Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97 29 Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122 Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106 N.Y.
Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95 NFC North Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92 Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119 NFC South Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105 Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66 31 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69 Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128 NFC West Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85 55 L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126