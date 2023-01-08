NFL Results & Standings
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM
Washington, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the National Football League: Kansas City 31 Las Vegas 13 Tennessee 16 Jacksonville 20 Playing Sunday Tampa Bay at Atlanta New England at Buffalo Minnesota at Chicago Baltimore at Cincinnati Houston at Indianapolis New York Jets at Miami Carolina at New Orleans Cleveland at Pittsburgh Los Angeles Chargers at Denver New York Giants at Philadelphia Arizona at San Francisco Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Dallas at Washington Detroit at Green Bay Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263 New England 8 8 0 .500 341 312 Miami 8 8 0 .500 386 393 N.Y.
Jets 7 9 0 .438 290 305 North x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 x-Baltimore 10 6 0 .625 334 288 Pittsburgh 8 8 0 .500 280 332 Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 347 353 South y-Jacksonville 9 8 0 .
529 404 350 Tennessee 7 10 0 .412 298 359 Indianapolis 4 11 1 .281 258 395 Houston 2 13 1 .156 257 389 West y-Kansas City 14 3 0 .824 496 369 x-L.A.
Chargers 10 6 0 .625 332 343 Las Vegas 6 11 0 .353 395 418 Denver 4 12 0 .250 256 331 National Football Conference East x-Philadelphia 13 3 0 .813 455 328 x-Dallas 12 4 0 .750 461 316 x-N.Y. Giants 9 6 1 .594 349 349 Washington 7 8 1 .469 295 337 North y-Minnesota 12 4 0 .750 395 414 Detroit 8 8 0 .500 433 411 Green Bay 8 8 0 .500 354 351 Chicago 3 13 0 .188 313 434 South y-Tampa Bay 8 8 0 .500 296 328 New Orleans 7 9 0 .438 323 335 Carolina 6 10 0 .375 337 367 Atlanta 6 10 0 .375 335 369 West y-San Francisco 12 4 0 .750 412 264 Seattle 8 8 0 .500 388 385 L.A.
Rams 5 11 0 .313 291 365 Arizona 4 12 0 .250 327 411 x-clinched playoff berthy-clinched division title