NFL Rusher Peterson Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 09:10 AM

NFL rusher Peterson arrested on domestic violence charge

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :National Football League running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday in connection with an alleged domestic incident that led to a departing flight having to return to the boarding gate.

Police said Peterson, the 2012 NFL Most Valuable Player, was arrested and charged with corporal injury of a spouse. Bail was set at $50,000.

Police were called after a man and woman on board the departing plane got into an altercation on a flight headed for Houston, Texas.

Airport officials said there was a "verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim" which led to police taking the male into custody.

The flight was able to return to the gate and the woman and the other passengers later departed for Texas.

Peterson split the 2021 season, his 15th NFL campaign, with the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks, playing in four games and totaling 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Peterson, 36, is a free agent after his contract with Seattle expired at the end of the season.

In 2014, Peterson was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on charges of reckless or negligent injury to a child that occurred earlier that year. He was suspended for the rest of the season.

