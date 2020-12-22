UrduPoint.com
NFL Sack King Greene Dead At 58

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:10 AM

NFL sack king Greene dead at 58

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Kevin Greene, who amassed the third highest number of sacks in NFL history during a 14-year playing career, died Monday. He was 58.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a statement Greene had died at his home in Florida. No cause of death was given.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Kevin Greene," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement Monday.

"I regarded him as a personal friend and a true Hall of Famer in every sense. He possessed the most incredible can-do attitude of anyone I ever met. He was a great player, but more than that, he was a great man.

" Greene entered the NFL after being chosen by the Los Angeles Rams with the 113th overall pick in the 1985 draft.

The defensive end's 160 career sacks are the third highest tally in NFL history, with only Reggie White (198) and Bruce Smith (200) accumulating more during their careers.

Greene's career also included stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He retired in 1999 after a second stint with the Panthers.

Although he never won a Super Bowl as a player, Greene was a member of the Green Bay Packers' coaching staff when the team won the 2010 championship.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016.

