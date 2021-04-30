UrduPoint.com
NFL Seahawks Sign Nkemdiche To Bolster Defensive Line

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Robert Nkemdiche, a son of Nigerian immigrants who became a first-round NFL Draft pick as a defensive lineman, was signed Thursday by the Seattle Seahawks.

The 26-year-old American defensive tackle was taken by the Arizona Cardinals with the 29th overall selection in the 2016 draft, making 44 tackles and 4.5 sacks in three seasons with Arizona.

Nkemdiche started six of the 10 games he played in 2018 before a knee injury ended his season. He was released after failing a physical in 2019 and signed with Miami, where he played twice before being dropped.

He did not play in the NFL last season.

The move adds depth along the defensive line for the Seahawks and opened other priorities ahead of Thursday's start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nkemdiche grew up in suburban Atlanta and was a highly touted prep prospect who played collegiately at the University of Mississippi, following the footsteps of his older brother Denzel, who played there as a linebacker.

