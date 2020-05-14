NFL stretches virtual off-season workouts to May 29

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The NFL extended its virtual off-season workout period by two weeks on Wednesday, pushing back the possible return of players to team facilities from Friday to May 29.

The league and players union agreed last month upon a virtual off-season due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down most global sport and kept much of the United States under stay-at-home rules.

Teams may conduct video-conference instructional and workout sessions four days a week for up to four hours a day over three or four weeks.

Coaches can teach offensive and defensive schemes and fitness coaches can lead workouts during the sessions, which are mostly voluntary.

But each team can decide how much, if any, virtual work is needed. Teams that have not started virtual work could begin such sessions during the extended window provided adequate notice is provided to players.

The NFL provided guidelines last week for team staff and other employees to return to team facilities and were looking to re-evaluate by Friday the procedures involving players.