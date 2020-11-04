UrduPoint.com
NFL Tightens Gameday Mask Rules And Expands Sideline Area

Wed 04th November 2020

New York, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Face masks will be required for post-game interactions and in locker rooms for all NFL players and staff, the league announced Tuesday in a tightening of its Covid-19 safety protocols.

The NFL and its players union also expanded the designated sideline area to space between the 20-yard lines in a bid to stretch the room for benches and promote social distancing.

Players must now wear face coverings in locker rooms before games, during half-time breaks and following every contest.

They must also wear masks for any post-game interaction with teammates or opponents, with a memo from the NFL discouraging such interactions altogether.

The move follows positive game-day tests with several high-risk close contacts after weekend NFL games.

The NFL strongly recommended all players and personnel to wear masks when not actively involved in the game, including players on sidelines.

Seven high-risk close contacts were noted within a single club that could have been prevented if players had worn face masks during interactions.

Such players must isolate for five days, jeopardizing their ability to play the following week.

"What we are trying to say is masks can prevent you from becoming a high-risk contact," NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Tuesday.

Home teams must provide at least 250 disposable surgical masks on the sidelines for the home and visiting teams.

