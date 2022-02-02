UrduPoint.com

NFL's Denver Broncos Up For Sale

Published February 02, 2022

NFL's Denver Broncos up for sale

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Denver Broncos are up for sale, and the team hopes to have the new owners in place by the beginning of next season, the current owners said Tuesday.

The sale could carry a price tag of just under $4 billion, which would make it the biggest sale in North American sports franchise history.

"The Pat Bowlen Trust announced today the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos," chief executive Joe Ellis said in a news release. "Selling an NFL team is a complex process involving numerous parties and league approval procedures.

Nonetheless, the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season." Taiwan-born business tycoon Joseph Tsai paid a total of $2.35 billion for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets in 2019 -- the previous record for a North American sports team.

The Broncos were last sold in 1984 to Pat Bowlen who died in 2019 from Alzheimer's complications.

The last NFL club to be sold was the Carolina Panthers, who were purchased in 2018 by American hedge fund manager David Tepper for $2.27 billion.

