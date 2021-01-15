Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Tom Brady and Drew Brees go head-to-head while young guns Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield renew their rivalry as the NFL playoffs showcase two generations of quarterback talent on Sunday.

After a thrilling series of wild card games, eight teams head into the divisional round this weekend aiming to book a place in the AFC and NFC Championships where Super Bowl berths will be at stake.

In the AFC, the top seeds and reigning Super Bowl champion the Kansas City Chiefs make their postseason bow after a bye week with a home game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

It is only the second NFL meeting between Chiefs signal-caller Mahomes and Browns counterpart Mayfield, who head an exciting crop of young quarterbacks that have lit up the NFL in recent seasons.

Mahomes and Mayfield's rivalry began before their respective NFL careers however. In 2016, the two tyros combined in a high-scoring college football classic, when Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners defeated Mahomes's Texas Tech by an eye-popping 66-59 scoreline.

Mayfield, 25, threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns in that epic win; Mahomes finished with a record 819 passing and rushing yards.

"We had to score every single drive in the second half to win that game," Mayfield recalled this week.

"It was an unbelievable game and unbelievable atmosphere. Just the back and forth is something that I will not forget."While a similarly high-scoring encounter is unlikely on Sunday, the Chiefs and Browns do however possess two of the most potent offenses in the league.