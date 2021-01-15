UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL's Generation Games As Brady, Brees Ready Playoff Duel

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

NFL's generation games as Brady, Brees ready playoff duel

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Tom Brady and Drew Brees go head-to-head while young guns Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield renew their rivalry as the NFL playoffs showcase two generations of quarterback talent on Sunday.

After a thrilling series of wild card games, eight teams head into the divisional round this weekend aiming to book a place in the AFC and NFC Championships where Super Bowl berths will be at stake.

In the AFC, the top seeds and reigning Super Bowl champion the Kansas City Chiefs make their postseason bow after a bye week with a home game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium.

It is only the second NFL meeting between Chiefs signal-caller Mahomes and Browns counterpart Mayfield, who head an exciting crop of young quarterbacks that have lit up the NFL in recent seasons.

Mahomes and Mayfield's rivalry began before their respective NFL careers however. In 2016, the two tyros combined in a high-scoring college football classic, when Mayfield's Oklahoma Sooners defeated Mahomes's Texas Tech by an eye-popping 66-59 scoreline.

Mayfield, 25, threw for 545 yards and seven touchdowns in that epic win; Mahomes finished with a record 819 passing and rushing yards.

"We had to score every single drive in the second half to win that game," Mayfield recalled this week.

"It was an unbelievable game and unbelievable atmosphere. Just the back and forth is something that I will not forget."While a similarly high-scoring encounter is unlikely on Sunday, the Chiefs and Browns do however possess two of the most potent offenses in the league.

Related Topics

Football Young Kansas City Cleveland Sunday 2016 Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

8 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

9 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.