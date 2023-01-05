UrduPoint.com

NFL's Hamlin Has 'signs Of Improvement' But Still Critical

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 01:30 AM

NFL's Hamlin has 'signs of improvement' but still critical

New York, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game, was improving Wednesday but still sedated in critical condition as other players began preparing for weekend contests.

The 24-year-old defensive back collapsed Monday night after receiving a hard hit in the chest while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills' road game.

Medical workers restored Hamlin's heartbeat on the field and he was taken from the stadium to a hospital by ambulance while the game was halted with the Bills trailing 7-3.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Bills said Wednesday in a statement.

"He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him." Jordon Rooney, a friend and Hamlin marketing representative, gave a medical update on Wednesday.

"Right now things are moving in a positive direction," Rooney told the NFL Network.

Rooney disputed a claim by Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, that Hamlin was resuscitated at the hospital as well as on the field.

He also said Hamlin's family was unhappy to see criticism for Higgins over the hit that hospitalized Hamlin.

"This was a regular football play," Rooney said. "The family doesn't want any brushback on Tee at all." NFL players returned to workouts on Wednesday ahead of the final weekend of regular-season games, where the Bills were set to play host to New England on Sunday.

The Bills conducted team meetings and a walkthrough practice session but were not available to reporters on Wednesday.

Fans gathered outside the Bills' home stadium to conduct a prayer vigil for Hamlin.

The NFL said the Bills-Bengals game, which would have an impact on playoff seedings, will not be completed this week. The NFL did not commit to ever finishing the contest.

With an off week scheduled before the playoff conference finals and next month's Super Bowl, the NFL could push back planned post-season games by one week each to finish the Bills-Bengals game next week.

In the meantime, NFL players still coping with the shock of Hamlin's injury were preparing to return to the gridiron.

That included the Bengals, who will play host to Baltimore on Sunday.

"There are a lot of things we will keep private as we manage things the best we can," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

"You do have to move forward as a team because we do have a game to play on Sunday. We have to move focused toward that but at the same time, you don't have to move past the situation that's happening right now.

"We can still provide support for the players that need more of that... you're able to have space to do that and at the same time move forward as a team to focus on Baltimore on Sunday." - 'Nobody is fine' - That same difficult balance was being attempted around the league.

"Nobody is fine," Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. "It's definitely a heavy, sensitive day.

"We spent a good amount of time talking about it in our team meeting... we obviously know what's in front of us professionally.

"Our spirituality playbook was open today and we're working through it."A GoFundMe page for Hamlin's youth charity foundation, which the family said will also be used to support "Damar's battle" had raised more than $6 million.

Related Topics

Football Fine Road Same Baltimore Cincinnati Buffalo Dallas Sunday Prayer Family All From Best Coach Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for r ..

Sharjah Ruler outlines 4 categories eligible for retirement

15 minutes ago
 World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: ..

World in a better place after 4 years of pandemic: WHO Director-General

30 minutes ago
 Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoo ..

Iran warns France over 'insulting' Khamenei cartoons

2 hours ago
 US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believ ..

US House Republican Leader McCarthy Says He Believes Will Be Elected Speaker

2 hours ago
 German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Des ..

German Defense Chief Enjoys Chancellor's Trust Despite Calls for Resignation - S ..

2 hours ago
 Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned ..

Around 1,556 children went missing, 1238 returned to their parents in 2022: Res ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.