Washington, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Floyd Little, a legendary running back for the NFL's Denver Broncos, was recalled by US President-elect Joe Biden as fearless and gritty on Saturday after his death was announced at age 78 after a battle with cancer.

Little, whose death Friday night was announced by the American Football Hall of Fame, was a classmate of Biden at Syracuse University, when Little was a gridiron star and law school student Biden recalled watching "his number 44 flashing by defenders who had no chance." "In the years that followed, I got to know Floyd as the man behind the number," Biden said in a statement. "He was full of character, decency, and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans -- parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their children and grandchildren to a genuine role model.I was one of them." Little's jersey number 44 was retired by the Broncos as well as Syracuse, where the number was also worn by legends Jim Brown and Ernie Davis.

Little was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and Biden was among a select few who was able to share the thrill with him.

"I remember our call when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the joy in his voice," Biden said. "And I remember the more recent call when he shared his cancer diagnosis, and how fearless he was in his conviction to fight it.

"As with everything else he did in life, Floyd lived to the very end with grit and heart, and love for his family and faith in God. I will miss my friend. He was a good man." Little, nicknamed "The Franchise," was the first star player for the Broncos and from 1968-1973 had more yards from scrimmage than any other NFL player.

The five-time Pro Bowl player had nine NFL seasons, all with the Broncos, and accumulated 6,323 rushing yards on 1,641 carries, 215 receptions for 2,418 yards, 81 punt returns for 893 yards and 54 total touchdowns.

"Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life.

"He worked to inspire many to be the best they could be."