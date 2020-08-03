UrduPoint.com
NFL's Philadelphia Eagles Coach Pederson Positive For COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:50 AM

New York, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second NFL coach to test positive for the coronavirus, but remains asymptomatic, the NFL club announced Sunday.

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton contracted COVID-19 in March, when the global pandemic first struck the United States, but has since received medical clearance.

Pederson, 52, coached the Eagles to victory over the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl and suited up as a reserve quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in their 1997 Super Bowl triumph over New England.

"We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19," The Eagles said in a statement.

"Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team's medical staff. The organization is following the protocols established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.

"Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility."Pederson will continue to lead virtual meetings with players while assistant coaches will handle on-site duties in training camp.

