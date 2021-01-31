Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Times, NFL Network and ESPN, all citing unnamed sources, said the Rams also sent Detroit a third-round NFL Draft selection this year and two future first-round selections.

Stafford, who turns 33 on February 7, was the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

A three-time Pro Bowl player, Stafford is 0-3 in playoff games.

In the 2020 season, he passed for 4,084 yards with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and he has a career total of 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdowns.

The Rams made Goff, 26, the top draft pick five years ago. He has led the Rams to three playoff appearances in four seasons, reaching the Super Bowl in 2018.

Before the 2019 season, he inked a $134 million contract extension.

But in 2020, he passed for a career-low 20 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions and the Rams finished 10-6.

Rams coach Sean McVay started backup John Wolford in a first-round playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

After Wolford was hurt in the first quarter, Goff came off the bench and helped the Rams win, then got the start in the second-round loss to the Green Bay Packers that ended the Rams' campaign.