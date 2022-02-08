UrduPoint.com

NFL's Texans Promote Lovie Smith To Head Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:40 AM

NFL's Texans promote Lovie Smith to head coach

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Lovie Smith has been promoted to head coach of the Houston Texans, replacing David Culley to become the fifth head coach in franchise history.

The 63-year-old Smith was the Texans' defensive coordinator this past season under Culley, who was fired after leading the Texans to a dismal 4-13 record in his only season as head coach.

"I am excited to introduce Lovie Smith as our next head coach," said Texans general manager Nick Caserio. "He is one of the most respected coaches in the NFL and an established leader.

"A proven winner, Lovie has shown the ability to develop players both on and off the field for years. We had numerous discussions with countless coaches, executives, and players, and what revealed itself is that Lovie has both the leadership and people skills it takes to lead us forward." The Texans are Smith's third NFL head coaching job. He took the Chicago Bears to Super Bowl XLI.

Smith becomes the fifth minority head coach in the league. The other four are Pittsburgh Steelers Mike Tomlin, New York Jets Robert Saleh, Washington Commanders Ron Rivera and Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel.

He was hired less than a week after Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three teams over potential job interviews and Flores' firing by the Miami Dolphins.

Smith beat out former quarterback Josh McCown and Flores for the head coaching job.

The only head coaching vacancy remaining is the New Orleans Saints.

Flores, who is Black, has accused the NFL of running the league like a "plantation".

In his lawsuit, Flores also alleges that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for every loss during the latter part of the 2019 season in a bid to improve the team's draft position.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Saints are poised to hire their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach, US sports broadcaster ESPN reported.

The 49-year-old Allen will replace Sean Payton, who stepped down last month. This will be Allen's second stint as a head coach.

