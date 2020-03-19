UrduPoint.com
NFL'S Vikings Flout Ban To Reveal Pierce Signing

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Minnesota Vikings have flouted the National Football League's policy of not announcing player signings, by using Twitter on Wednesday to reveal they have agreed to a new contract with Michael Pierce.

"NFL policy currently prohibits teams from making official announcements regarding roster moves," the Vikings tweeted on Wednesday. "Per reports, the #Vikings have agreed to terms with DT Michael Pierce." Defensive tackle Pierce also confirmed the news, saying "Super excited to be a part of the Vikings organization!! Can't wait to put on the purple and gold.

" Under NFL rules, teams are prohibited from officially announcing trades and free agent signings before a contract is completed and signed.

Players need to have a physical done in order to sign a contract but because of the coronavirus pandemic medical checks aren't being conducted.

Teams can also announce moves if they credit another source.

Pierce's contract is for three years and worth $27 million, the Houston Chronicle reported.

