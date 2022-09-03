NFRCC to coordinate, articulate and synergize flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The establishment of National Flood Response Coordination Centre (NFRCC) with representatives from the Federal, provincial governments and armed forces is aimed to better articulate and synergize flood relief efforts during the rescue, relief and rehabilitation/reconstruction activities.

According to an official notification regarding the establishment of NFRCC, the centre would asses, plan, execute and coordinate various facets of the response to the current flood situation while synchronizing internal and international elements of relief efforts.

Besides, NFRCC would ensure the provision of requisite preparatory foresight in the long run for introducing required resilience in the national system/ infrastructure against such future disasters.

The Coordination Centre would be headed by the Prime Minister as chairman with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives as its deputy chairman while Commander Army Air Defence Command will act as National Coordinator.

Ministers of Economic Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Finance, Climate Change, Communications, Minister of State for Finance, Advisor to the PM on Establishment, Coordinator to the PM on Economy & Energy and Chairman NDMA would be its members.

Given the unprecedented nature of flood situation in Pakistan during the current Monsoon season, the prime minister had directed for the establishment of a national-level response coordination centre to better synergize national response to the disaster caused by recent floods.

NFRCC will act as a bridge between government institutions, disaster management authorities and donors to ensure a seamless rehabilitation process of flood affectees all across Pakistan.

The Secretariat of NFRCC will be housed at the NEOC, ERRA Headquarters and function under the National Coordinator.

The TORs of the NFRCC are: Interface with international and bilateral donors to ensure availability of required relief and rehabilitation resources to enable national relief and rehabilitation effort; interface with INGOs to help integrate their efforts with overall national response; undertake required international/ local procurements of relief items, as required, coordinate with PDMAs for smooth conduct of relief operations by NFRCC, arrange and coordinate visits of diplomatic community and foreign journalists etc.

in coordination with concerned ministries; collect and analyze latest information and share with relevant stakeholders for an apt response, achieve optimum synergy between federal/ provincial departments, Disaster Management Authorities, donors and Armed Forces by acting as a bridge; oversee and ensure availability of required resources to facilitate provincial efforts with respect to ongoing rescue operations, synchronize and synergize collection efforts of relief items from government departments, relief items collection points and other local donors, liaise and coordinate reception, packaging and transportation of relief goods obtained from international donors with NDMA, identify immediate relief needs of affected areas in coordination with various stakeholders, organize a comprehensive joint survey of affected areas by multli- agency stakeholders to enable a merit-based provision of relief assistance, oversee execution of finalized national rehabilitation/ reconstruction, plan in synchronization with federal/ provincial stakeholders with judicious allocation of resources to enable execution of various projects and establish priority for revival/ reconstruction of damage and destroyed national infrastructure.

According to the official notification, the NFRCC would keep the prime minister regularly updated through progress reports.

Various secretaries of the relevant ministries, provincial governments and regional and armed forces representatives would be the permanent members of NFRCC.

All the concerned ministries/divisions, provinces, AJ&K/GB and other organizations were further requested to immediately nominate their representatives for the National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC).