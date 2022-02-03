UrduPoint.com

NFT Museum Opens Its Doors In United States

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 08:40 AM

NFT museum opens its doors in United States

Seattle, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A museum dedicated to NFTs -- the blockchain-based creations that have taken the artworld by storm -- has opened its doors in the United States.

The Seattle NFT Museum features original artworks along with explanations of the technology behind them, and is intended to help visitors navigate the new world of Non-Fungible Tokens.

"The point of a physical space is to make it easier for anyone to access," museum co-founder Peter Hamilton told AFP.

"You can walk in here, and depending on how much you know or don't know about digital art, about NFTs, it doesn't really matter, because you can see the art in a large format display, in a way that would remind you, or be familiar, of a museum exhibition." NFTs are unique digital objects that confer ownership.

While their content may be copyable, the NFT is "the original", in much the same way that there are innumerable prints of Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa", but only the Louvre museum has the original.

Investors and wealthy collectors have clamored in recent months to get involved in the latest digital craze, which relies on the same blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies.

Recent auctions have seen eye-watering sums paid for NFTs, including $69.3 million for a digital work by artist Beeple at a sale at Christie's.

Like all new technologies, they have their doubters; some observers dismiss them as a fad, or worse -- something akin to the Emperor's New Clothes.

But visitors to the museum said they sensed something real.

"It's kind of a global phenomenon so we're kind of watching it come to life," said one museum guest, who gave her name as Cara.

Watching that evolution is all part of the fun for Hamilton.

"It's hard to say where this technology is going to lead us, this is really just the beginning," he said.

"Anyone that tells you they're an NFT expert is not telling you the truth because we are all learning, we are all starting from a very very early experience."

Related Topics

Storm World Technology Hamilton Sale Same Lead Seattle United States Cryptocurrency May All From Million

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

8 hours ago
 IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after c ..

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th revie ..

8 hours ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

8 hours ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

8 hours ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>