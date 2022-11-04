UrduPoint.com

NGO Asks France, Spain, Greece For Help In Migrant Stand-off

Published November 04, 2022

NGO asks France, Spain, Greece for help in migrant stand-off

Marseille, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Migrant rescue group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday it had called on the governments of France, Greece and Spain to help find a port for 234 people rescued while trying to reach Europe, after Italy and Malta failed to respond.

The NGO, whose Ocean Viking vessel responds to migrants in distress in the Mediterranean, said it was the first time it had pleaded for direct help from the three countries.

"We're not asking France to open a port, but to help us find a solution," SOS Med director Sophie Beau told AFP, saying the ship was currently south of Sicily.

Since embarking on its latest mission on October 22, the group asked Malta and Libya, the country from which most migrants hoping to reach Europe from Africa depart, to allow them into port, since they were the nearest countries to the rescue sites.

Beau said neither had responded even as weather conditions worsen, with high winds, strong waves and lower temperatures forecast for coming days.

The ship then requested aid from Italy, whose new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has vowed to stop migrants from crossing to Europe from Africa.

As of Thursday, it had no official response, but the group said it was facing "a complete blockage in high sea and an implicit ban from entering" Italian ports.

"The atmosphere is getting increasingly tense, there is not much space," a press photographer on the Ocean Viking told AFP.

There are many unaccompanied minors and children on board, the youngest of whom is three years old, he said.

A ship operated by non-governmental organisation SOS Humanity is also stranded with hundreds of migrants onboard, SOS Med said.

