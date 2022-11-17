UrduPoint.com

NGO Sounds Alarm Over Rising Poverty In France

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Poverty is worsening in France, a non-governmental relief organization warned on Thursday.

According to Catholic Relief's annual report, 48% of households that asked for help from the organization in 2021 did not have a sufficient budget to feed themselves.

After paying bills and unavoidable expenses, one in two households had 295 ($305.2) available to finish the month. This represents a balance of less than 5 ($5.17) per day per person. The organization estimates that the minimum food requirement is 7 ($7.

24).

Some 75% of aid recipients are new to Catholic Relief. Due to the energy crisis and rising prices in 2022, the organization expects the situation to worsen.

"These families are already doing a lot to reduce their electricity and gas consumption, how are they going to manage if prices are going to rise by 15% next year?" Veronique Devise, the president of the Catholic Relief, questioned while speaking to La Depeche newspaper.

The organization calls for raising minimum social benefits to 40% of the median income and adjusting them for inflation.

