UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Blackhawks Ban Headdresses Worn By Fans At Games

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

NHL Blackhawks ban headdresses worn by fans at games

Chicago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chicago Blackhawks have refused to change their name but on Wednesday the National Hockey League club banned supporters from wearing Native American headdresses at games.

The Blackhawks were Stanley Cup champions in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and have used the nickname and profile logo of a Native American warrior since the team was founded in 1926.

"We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and after extensive and meaningful conversations with our Native American partners, we have decided to formalize those expectations," the team said in a statement.

"Moving forward, headdresses will be prohibited for fans entering Blackhawks-sanctioned events or the United Center when Blackhawks home games resume.

"These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their Tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear.

" The move follows the NFL's Washington Redskins dropping the nickname and logo, calling themselves Washington Football Team temporarily until a new name is selected, and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians conducting a revue on the future of the nickname.

The Blackhawks said earlier this month they do not plan a name change because the name and logo pay tribute to a specific person, Black Hawk, and his legacy as a Native American leader in the region.

The team also said Wednesday it plans to build a Native American culture and storytelling platform, enhance community engagement and game presentation recognition of Native American contributions to society.

The team also plans to establish a "state-of-the-art new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American owned and operated arts institution in the state of Illinois."

Related Topics

Football Hockey Washington Stanley Cleveland Chicago 2015 From

Recent Stories

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha holiday, Arafat Day wor ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s foreign trade in agricultural com ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

2 hours ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.