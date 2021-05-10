Washington, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :John Tortorella was dumped as coach of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, hours after a last-place season ended without a playoff berth for the first time since 2016.

Tortorella, whose contract expired with the Blue Jackets' season-ending 5-4 overtime victory Saturday over Detroit, is the winningest coach in team history with a mark of 227-166 with 54 overtime losses since taking over as coach in October 2015.

But in the latest campaign, the Blue Jackets only went 18-26 with 12 overtime losses for 48 points, last in the NHL Central division in a season shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and club to go our separate ways," said Jarmo Kekalainen, the Blue Jackets general manager.

"He's a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves. He has played an integral role in our success since his arrival.

"He was the right coach at the right time and helped us establish a standard that we will carry forward." Tortorella, a 62-year-old American, is 673-541-169 in his career as an NHL coach, the winningest US-born coach in league history. He guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup in 2004 and has also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

He won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL Coach of the Year in 2004 and in 2017 after the Blue Jackets posted the best record in franchise history at 50-24-8.

"After discussion and consideration of the future direction of the team, Jarmo and I have come to a mutual agreement to part ways," Tortorella said in a statement released by the club.