UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Calls Off 2020-21 Season Games In Helsinki, Prague

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

NHL calls off 2020-21 season games in Helsinki, Prague

New York, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :National Hockey League regular-season games that were scheduled for early in the 2020-21 campaign in Helsinki and Prague have been called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

With concern about when or if the halted 2019-20 campaign might resume due to the deadly virus outbreak, the NHL and the NHL Players Association announced the decision to scrap the matchups with an eye to a 2021 return.

"The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our international presence," a joint statement said. "We hope that our fans overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward to being back with them in 2021." The Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins were scheduled to open their 2020-21 campaign against each other in October at O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.

Each team was also planning to complete pre-season training camp in Europe and play an exhibition game against a local club, the Bruins in Mannheim, Germany, and the Predators in Bern, Switzerland.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche were set to play two regular-season games at Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

"We're disappointed by the postponement of our trip to Finland, but look forward to having the opportunity to play in front of Finland's passionate hockey fans in the future," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

Kekalainen, a native of Finland and former NHL player, was the NHL's first European-born general manager.

Related Topics

Hockey Europe Germany Prague Helsinki Mannheim Bern Columbus Nashville Boston Czech Republic Switzerland Finland October 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

18 minutes ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

33 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

2 hours ago

EU, Britain to start third push on post-Brexit tie ..

6 minutes ago

UN decries dangerous Med migrant pushbacks

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.