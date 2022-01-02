UrduPoint.com

NHL Canadiens Take Pause With 16 Players In Virus Protocol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Miami, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The NHL's Montreal Canadiens, with 16 players sidelined in Covid-19 safety protocols, announced a pause to all team activities through Thursday after a 5-2 loss Saturday at Florida.

The Canadiens' next four scheduled home games through January 10 had already been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, while a January 12 game against Boston planned for Montreal was moved to the Bruins' rink.

"Given all the new positive cases arising daily, and for the health of our players and staff, we feel that pausing our activities is necessary at this time," Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said.

"This pause will give our players the time they need to recover so that we can continue the season."The Canadiens, who have had eight games in all postponed this season, played with a reduced roster of 16 skaters -- 11 forwards and five defensemen -- in their road loss to the Panthers. They are 0-3 since the NHL holiday break ended Tuesday.

