NHL commissioner Bettman confident season will resume

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn't know how, and he doesn't know when, but he remains confident the season halted by the COVID-19 pandemic will resume.

"I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we're considering and our ability to execute them, we'll get this season done," the San Jose Mercury news reported Bettman as saying at a virtual town hall hosted by the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

"I don't want to sound Pollyanna, but canceling is too easy a solution," he said.

"That means you stop working hard to do all of the things that we're doing, and I ultimately believe that there will be an opportunity." Bettman said the possibility of not awarding the Stanley Cup trophy is "not something I'm even contemplating."The NHL halted play on March 12, as the deadly coronavirus brought sports throughout the United States and the world to a grinding halt.

The regular season was originally set to end on April 4, with the Stanley Cup Finals originally scheduled for June.