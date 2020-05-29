UrduPoint.com
NHL Confirms Ovechkin, Pastrnak Share Season Goals Crown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

NHL confirms Ovechkin, Pastrnak share season goals crown

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 shutdown ended Alex Ovechkin's bid for a ninth 50-goal campaign, but the Washington Capitals' Russian star still shares the NHL's 2020 scoring title with David Pastrnak.

The NHL made its regular-season awards official on Thursday, two days after announcing a return-to-play scenario that would see 24 teams heading straight into a playoff format.

That means Ovechkin, with 48 goals, gains a record-extending ninth Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's top goal scorer, sharing it this time with Boston Bruins sharpshooter Pastrnak.

It has been 10 years since the honor was last shared -- when Sidney Crosby and Steven Stamkos scored 51 goals in 2010.

Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl claimed the Art Ross Trophy with a points-total of 110 that included 43 goals.

Draisaitl is also considered the front runner for the Hart Trophy as the league's Most Valuable Player.

