UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Coyotes Split With Coach Tocchet After Missing Playoffs

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

NHL Coyotes split with coach Tocchet after missing playoffs

Los Angeles, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Rick Tocchet will not return as coach of the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL club announced Sunday, a day after ending outside the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons.

Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said the team and Tocchet mutually agreed to part ways, with the coach's contract expiring June 30.

"After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club," said Armstrong. "This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership." Tocchet, a 57-year-old Canadian, was named the Coyotes coach in July 2011 and guided Arizona to a record of 125-131 with 34 overtime losses.

Last season, he coached the Coyotes into the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

This season, Arizona contended into the final days of the campaign but finished 24-26-6 and lost out to St. Louis for the fourth and final playoff berth in the West division.

"It has been an honor to coach the Coyotes the past four seasons," said Tocchet. "This place will always be special to me."Tocchet won a Stanley Cup as a player with Pittsburgh in 1992 and helped bring the Penguins two more as an assistant coach in 2016 and 2017. He has 178 wins in six NHL seasons as a coach, four at Arizona and two with Tampa Bay from 2008-10.

Related Topics

Stanley Pittsburgh St. Louis Tampa June July Sunday 2017 2016 From Best Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

9 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

10 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

11 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.