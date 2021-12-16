NHL extends Calgary hiatus after new Covid cases

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League extended the Calgary Flames' playing hiatus on Wednesday as seven more players entered Covid-19 protocols.

A statement from the NHL said the Flames, who had already seen games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday shelved after a slew of cases, would also postpone Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHL said as well as seven more Flames players, 10 additional staff members had also entered the Covid protocol on Wednesday.

The league said the team's training facilities will remain shuttered until further notice.

"The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames' regular season schedule, and will provide a further update next week," a league statement said.

The Flames are due to host the Anaheim Ducks on December 21.

On Monday, six Flames players and a member of staff entered the protocols.

Covid-19 cases have spiked across the NHL in the past week, with the Carolina Hurricanes forced to postpone their game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after an outbreak.