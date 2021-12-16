UrduPoint.com

NHL Extends Calgary Hiatus After New Covid Cases

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 01:50 AM

NHL extends Calgary hiatus after new Covid cases

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League extended the Calgary Flames' playing hiatus on Wednesday as seven more players entered Covid-19 protocols.

A statement from the NHL said the Flames, who had already seen games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday shelved after a slew of cases, would also postpone Saturday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The NHL said as well as seven more Flames players, 10 additional staff members had also entered the Covid protocol on Wednesday.

The league said the team's training facilities will remain shuttered until further notice.

"The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames' regular season schedule, and will provide a further update next week," a league statement said.

The Flames are due to host the Anaheim Ducks on December 21.

On Monday, six Flames players and a member of staff entered the protocols.

Covid-19 cases have spiked across the NHL in the past week, with the Carolina Hurricanes forced to postpone their game against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday after an outbreak.

Related Topics

Hockey Calgary Columbus December From

Recent Stories

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join wor ..

Stage set as UAE&#039;s talented swimmers join world’s best aquatic talent for ..

55 minutes ago
 RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Prot ..

RTA approves 9th edition of Dubai’s Railway Protection Code of Practice

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthenin ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM review strengthening relations

1 hour ago
 Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral ..

Uae-Kyrgyzstan Business Forum highlights bilateral business opportunities

2 hours ago
 South Africa's Department of Correctional Services ..

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services to Appeal Judgment on Ex-Pres ..

1 hour ago
 UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangibl ..

UNESCO Adds Hindu Festival Durga Puja to Intangible Cultural Heritage List

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.