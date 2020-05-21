UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Eyes 24-team Playoffs In Hubs For Return: Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:10 PM

NHL eyes 24-team playoffs in hubs for return: reports

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The National Hockey League and its players union are discussing plans for an expanded 24-team playoffs to return from its coronavirus shutdown, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The league, which shut down its 2019-20 campaign March 12 with just over three weeks of the regular season remaining, will talk Thursday or Friday with the NHL Players Association (NHLPA) about the idea, according to ESPN and Canada's Sportsnet, citing unnamed sources.

The top four teams in the Eastern and Western conference standings -- as determined by points percentage because teams have played different numbers of games -- would receive a first-round bye while clubs ranked five through 12 have a best-of-five play-in series.

That would leave 16 teams to compete in a regular NHL best-of-seven playoff format to determine conference winners and a Stanley Cup champion.

No spectators would be permitted at any contests, which would include a three-game mini-tournament among the top-seeded clubs so there would be no concern about a longer layoff than lower-seeded rivals in the last 16.

The tournament could impact playoff seedings among the top four, allowing for possible changes that could have come over the final weeks of the regular season, the same rationale for having an expanded playoff format.

The plan covers a resumption format but not such details as hub cities, virus testing for players and officials and travel issues for talent across national borders.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Monday that the league is considering eight or nine cities for possible hubs where multiple teams would play.

Only two hubs likely would be used if the NHL and NHLPA approve the plan, one for the East teams and the other for the West clubs, the reports said.

Under the proposed format, the East top seeds would be Boston, Tampa Bay, Washington and Philadelphia and the West top seeds would be defending champion St. Louis, Colorado, Las Vegas and Dallas.

Related Topics

Hockey Washington Canada Stanley Same Las Vegas Gary St. Louis Dallas Boston Tampa Philadelphia Hub March From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cooperation and solidarity are way forward to tack ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

37 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

37 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.