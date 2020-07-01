UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Eyes Canadian Hub Cities, Olympic Return: Reports

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 09:40 PM

NHL eyes Canadian hub cities, Olympic return: reports

New York, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The National Hockey League favors Toronto and Edmonton as hub cities for its return from a COVID-19 shutdown and in a separate development is planning to send players to the 2022 and 2026 Olympics, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Canada's The sports Network and ESPN reported that the league wants the two Canadian cities as hosts for Eastern and Western Conference playoff games in its restart plan, which is set to see training camps open on July 10.

The NHL had reportedly trimmed its candidates for hub hosts to those two markets plus Chicago and Las Vegas, but spiking COVID-19 poisitive cases have been reported at record levels in the United States in the past week.

No deal will be official until the league and NHL Players Association sign and ratify a new collective bargaining agreement.

TSN also reported the tentative deal would allow NHL players to participate in the 2022 Beijing and 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics after the league skipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

NHL players had competed in every Olympics starting at Nagano in 1998 until two years ago.

The NHL shut down its 2019-20 season on March 12 over COVID-19 concerns with just over three weeks remaining in the campaign ahead of two months of Stanley Cup playoffs.

An NHL return to the ice plan will send 12 teams each from the East and West into bubble environments with daily COVID-19 testing in two hub cities.

The top four teams in each conference will play each other to determine playoff seedings while the other eight clubs meet in best-of-five play-in series, those winners facing the higher seeds to start the best-of-seven playoff rounds.

The NHL has not announced a return timetable other than planning to have teams gather next week to begin workouts.

The league and union have worked on a new collective bargaining deal and reportedly could have it ready for signing by Friday or Saturday.

Terms reportedly include a return opt-out option for any player and an extension of all contracts that were due to expire Wednesday.

The NHL is likely to stage the Stanley Cup Final in October, more than a year after the season launched.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Edmonton Toronto Beijing Stanley Nagano Las Vegas Chicago United States Hub March July October 2018 Market Olympics All From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

11 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

11 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

26 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

41 minutes ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

56 minutes ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.