NHL Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito dead at 78

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Tony Esposito, a Hall of Fame goaltender and Stanley Cup champion, died Tuesday at age 78 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Chicago Blackhawks announced.

Born 14 months after older brother and Hall of Fame center Phil Esposito, Tony won five games for the 1969 Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens, then won 418 games with the Blackhawks from 1969 to 1984, twice backstopping them into the Stanley Cup Final and capturing three Vezina Trophy awards as the NHL's top goalie.

"The Blackhawks and the National Hockey League have lost a legend," Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz said.

Esposito went 423-306 with 151 ties with a 2.92 goals-against average and 76 shutouts in his NHL career.

The Blackhawks took young netminder Esposito from the Canadiens in 1969 and he won the Calder Trophy as the 1970 NHL Rookie of the Year, going 38-17 with a 2.

17 goals-against average and 15 shutouts.

"The NHL, the Chicago Blackhawks and the city of Chicago lost a beloved member of the hockey family," said NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark -- both on the ice and in the community -- over the next 52 years."Esposito, who helped Chicago reach the playoffs in his first 14 seasons with the club, played for Canada against the Soviet Union in the landmark 1972 Summit Series and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, the same year the Blackhawks retired his number 35 jersey.

Esposito, a Canadian, was general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins for 19 months before being fired in 1989 and served as chief scout of the Tampa Bay Lightning from 1992 to 1998.