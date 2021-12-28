UrduPoint.com

NHL Postponements Reach 70 Games Before Tuesday Return

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:20 AM

NHL postponements reach 70 games before Tuesday return

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League postponed three more games on Monday, bringing the total of contests delayed due to Covid-19 to 70 ahead of Tuesday's scheduled return to play.

The NHL shut down last week after multiple teams were idled due to players testing positive for the virus and league officials announced last Wednesday that NHL talent would not compete at February's Beijing Olympics.

NHL teams will spend what would have been the league's Olympic break from February 6-22 instead playing rescheduled games.

On Monday, the league announced that Chicago's scheduled game Wednesday at Winnipeg and a home-and-home series between Dallas and Colorado on Wednesday and Friday would be delayed.

Of the 70 NHL games impacted by Covid-19, one has been played and another has been rescheduled.

NHL contests will return Tuesday with Montreal at Tampa Bay, Vegas at Los Angeles and Arizona at San Jose.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed Sunday for clubs to have taxi squads of up to six players available to join the roster, reducing chances of more postponements or teams having to play shorthanded.

Related Topics

Hockey Winnipeg Los Angeles Beijing San Jose Dallas Tampa Chicago February Sunday Olympics From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th December 2021

7 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem

9 hours ago
 Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

9 hours ago
 DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people ..

DR Congo cholera vaccine drive targets 2 mn people: WHO

8 hours ago
 Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Ko ..

Number of Attacks on Serbs, Their Facilities in Kosovo Up by 50% - Serbian Offic ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.