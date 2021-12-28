NHL postponements reach 70 games before Tuesday return

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League postponed three more games on Monday, bringing the total of contests delayed due to Covid-19 to 70 ahead of Tuesday's scheduled return to play.

The NHL shut down last week after multiple teams were idled due to players testing positive for the virus and league officials announced last Wednesday that NHL talent would not compete at February's Beijing Olympics.

NHL teams will spend what would have been the league's Olympic break from February 6-22 instead playing rescheduled games.

On Monday, the league announced that Chicago's scheduled game Wednesday at Winnipeg and a home-and-home series between Dallas and Colorado on Wednesday and Friday would be delayed.

Of the 70 NHL games impacted by Covid-19, one has been played and another has been rescheduled.

NHL contests will return Tuesday with Montreal at Tampa Bay, Vegas at Los Angeles and Arizona at San Jose.

The NHL and NHL Players' Association agreed Sunday for clubs to have taxi squads of up to six players available to join the roster, reducing chances of more postponements or teams having to play shorthanded.