NHL Postpones Carolina-Nashville Game Over COVID-19 Issues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

NHL postpones Carolina-Nashville game over COVID-19 issues

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League postponed Tuesday's game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators over COVID-19 health and safety protocol issues.

The contest in Nashville became the fifth to be postponed by the league, which opened its 2021 campaign last Wednesday.

The NHL said the move was made "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts." Carolina won 4-2 on Monday at Nashville with Hurricanes center Jordan Staal and Nashville's Mikael Granlund the only players on their teams on the COVID-19 absences list.

Canada's The sports Network reported the COVID-19 issue causing the postponement involved Carolina.

The Hurricanes' next scheduled game is at home against Florida on Thursday while the Predators are set to play Friday at Dallas in what would be the season opener for the host stars.

The first four postponements involved the scheduled opening games for 2020 Stanley Cup runner-up Dallas, two each at Florida and defending NHL champion Tampa Bay, after 17 players and two staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

