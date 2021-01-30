UrduPoint.com
NHL Postpones Two Vegas Road Games Over Covid-19 Issues

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 10:00 AM

NHL postpones two Vegas road games over Covid-19 issues

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, with three coaches and a player isolating due to Covid-19, had two road games next week against the San Jose Sharks postponed on Friday.

The Knights, whose practice facilities remain closed in the wake of the virus outbreak, also had a home game against St. Louis postponed Thursday.

With Monday and Wednesday contests at San Jose also pushed back to later in the season, Vegas won't return to the ice before next Friday at home against Los Angeles.

The latest postponements raised the total of delayed NHL games to 11 in the 17-day-old campaign.

"The Golden Knights organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the league said in a statement.

With coach Peter DeBoer sidelined, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon guided the team in a 5-4 home loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

At 5-1-1, Vegas leads the NHL West division.

