UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Sharks Winger Kane Sued Over Casino Markers: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

NHL Sharks winger Kane sued over casino markers: report

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane has been sued for $500,000 by a casino for failing to repay gambling markers extended to him in April, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Canadian was sued by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Clark County District Court, saying Kane took out credits in various amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15.

That would have coincided with when the Sharks were in town to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League playoffs in a first-round series.

The casino also seeks repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit.

Kane signed a seven-year NHL deal worth $49 million with the Sharks last year. He has scored a team-high eight goals and contributed four assists in 12 games so for this season for San Jose.

The Sharks are 4-10 with one over-time loss this season for nine points, at the bottom of the Pacific Division after five consecutive defeats.

Related Topics

Hockey San Jose Las Vegas April Gold Million Court

Recent Stories

Vivo co-sponsors the Biggest Online Sale in Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 6 November 2019

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: ADNOC’s drive ensures stable economy

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Advanced Media Skills Programme launched by RAK Go ..

11 hours ago

UAE welcomes Riyadh Agreement between Government o ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.