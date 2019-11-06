NHL Sharks winger Kane sued over casino markers: report

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane has been sued for $500,000 by a casino for failing to repay gambling markers extended to him in April, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Canadian was sued by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Clark County District Court, saying Kane took out credits in various amounts between $20,000 and $100,000 on or about April 15.

That would have coincided with when the Sharks were in town to play the Vegas Golden Knights in the National Hockey League playoffs in a first-round series.

The casino also seeks repayment of legal fees associated with the lawsuit.

Kane signed a seven-year NHL deal worth $49 million with the Sharks last year. He has scored a team-high eight goals and contributed four assists in 12 games so for this season for San Jose.

The Sharks are 4-10 with one over-time loss this season for nine points, at the bottom of the Pacific Division after five consecutive defeats.