NHL: Stanley Cup Playoff Results
Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 08:40 AM
Montreal, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :result on Saturday in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs (series best-of-seven): Western Conference FinalColorado 4 Edmonton 2(Colorado leads series 3-0)
