UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL Tightens Covid Measures As Sabres Coach Tests Positive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

NHL tightens Covid measures as Sabres coach tests positive

New York, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :NHL clubs tightened Covid-19 protocol on Thursday with four teams having halted their season over positive tests, the latest belonging to Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger.

The new measures announced by NHL officials include the removal of glass behind team benches in arenas to create a better air flow, with clubs asked to install portable air cleaners behind club seating areas.

The league also mandated that players and team staff cannot arrive at arenas more than one hour and 45 minutes before the start of games except in cases of injury treatment.

When they arrive in locker rooms, players must have at least six feet between their space and other players.

All team meetings on gamedays and off days will be conducted virtually.

The move comes after nearly two dozen games have been postponed since the NHL season began January 13 with nearly 90 players having been put onto the Covid-19 absentee list since the campaign launched.

The New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights seasons are on hold, with Vegas set to return to the ice Friday.

In all, there are 40 NHL players currently on the Covid-19 list.

New Jersey has 17 players on the list and won't resume before Tuesday.

Buffalo is off until next Thursday at home against Washington with four players on the list and Krueger, 61, isolating after returning a positive result Thursday.

Related Topics

Washington Buffalo January Gold All Coach

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

26 minutes ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

20 minutes ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

20 minutes ago

Ford trims F-150 production on semiconductor short ..

20 minutes ago

US Looking at Targeted Sanctions Against Myanmar's ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.