NHL's Most 'gentlemanly' Player MacKinnon Fined For Tossing Helmet

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 08:50 AM

NHL's most 'gentlemanly' player MacKinnon fined for tossing helmet

Los Angeles, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The National Hockey League slapped Colorado Avalanche all-star Nathan MacKinnon with a $5,000 fine on Thursday after the reigning Lady Byng trophy winner threw a helmet at Conor Garland of the Arizona Coyotes.

MacKinnon, who won the 2019-20 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy which is awarded annually to the most "gentlemanly" player in the league, was given the maximum allowable fine under the terms of the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.

The 25-year-old Canadian tore the helmet off Garland during a scuffle late in the third period of Colorado's 9-3 win on Wednesday.

The pair were broken up but MacKinnon scooped up Garland's helmet then tossed it underhand into the face of the Coyotes player.

The officials gave MacKinnon a double minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct. Garland was handed a two-minute roughing penalty.

The Lady Byng is given to the player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."In 31 games this season, MacKinnon has 10 goals and 31 points for the Avalanche.

