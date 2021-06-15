UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nicaragua Defends Arrests Of Opposition 'usurpers'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 09:50 AM

Nicaragua defends arrests of opposition 'usurpers'

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Nicaragua's government on Monday defended the arrests of 13 opposition figures, including four presidential hopefuls, claiming they are "usurpers" funded by the United States to topple President Daniel Ortega.

Five more opposition figures were detained on Sunday, including four from the Unamos opposition party.

The government said they had been detained on charges of "inciting foreign intervention" by the US.

Unamos, formerly known as the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS), is made up largely of dissidents who split from Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) because they disagreed with his leadership.

The opposition figures received "millions of Dollars in cash from the American public though USAID," the government said in a document.

Nicaragua has come under fire internationally for the arrests, which began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro was held under house arrest.

Chamorro is one of the four presidential hopefuls detained.

On Sunday, Julie Chung, the top US diplomat for Latin America, called the arrests "arbitrary" and denounced Ortega's "campaign of terror" in a tweet.

"OAS (Organization of American States) members must send a clear signal this week: enough repression. The region cannot stand by and wait to see who is next," she added.

Ortega's government and inner circle have been subject to US sanctions since a clampdown on demonstrations demanding his resignation in 2018 claimed at least 328 lives, according to rights groups.

Ortega governed Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, returned to power in 2007 and has won two successive reelections since then.

Now 75, he is accused by the opposition and NGOs of increasing authoritarianism.

Ortega is widely expected to seek a fourth term in November elections, though he has not said so.

Related Topics

Fire Split Circle United States June November Sunday 2018 From Government Top Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Banking, realty blue chips lift UAE stocks

8 hours ago

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

10 hours ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns terrorist attack on ..

9 hours ago

Land degradation threatens well-being of humans, s ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.