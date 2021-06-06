Nicaragua detains another opposition presidential hopeful

Managua, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in Nicaragua on Saturday took opposition politician Arturo Cruz into custody, detaining a second presidential hopeful in less than a week.

Cruz was seized at the Managua airport upon return from the United States, on accusations of acting "against Nicaraguan society and the rights of the people," prosecutors said.

His detention came three days after opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro -- a possible challenger to leftist President Daniel Ortega in November elections -- was placed under house arrest, after government claims that she was guilty of money laundering.

Cruz, 67, announced his candidacy two months ago, running with the conservative Citizen Alliance for Freedom.

The National Police said it would "refer the person under investigation to the competent authorities for prosecution and to determine criminal responsibilities."The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights called Cruz's detention a "perverse strategy" on the part of Ortega's government to silence people he considers political enemies.

"These are not criminal investigations, this is political persecution," it said.