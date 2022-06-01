UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Dissolves 83 'foreign Agent' Organizations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Nicaragua dissolves 83 'foreign agent' organizations

Managua, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Nicaragua's parliament on Tuesday dissolved 83 non-governmental organizations including the country's language academy, accusing them of having violated a law on "foreign agents." Dominated by allies of President Daniel Ortega, parliament overwhelmingly approved the government's request to dissolve the legal entity of these associations without even debating the bill.

The Nicaraguan Academy of Language, founded in 1928, works on Spanish grammar and the Spanish dictionary.

"The Nicaraguan Academy of Language deeply regrets the cancellation of the legal standing of an institution dedicated to the study of the language and the cultivation of Nicaraguan letters," it said in a statement.

The move will "hamper the functioning of an institution whose work has contributed to extolling the most precious asset of culture: language," it added.

All the dissolved bodies are accused of failing to comply with a 2020 law obliging people and organizations receiving funds from abroad to register as "foreign agents" with the interior ministry.

They must also supply financial records to authorities.

The interior ministry said the 83 organizations had "violated and failed to respect their obligations" and had "obstructed the control and surveillance" of their activities.

Around 200 entities such as NGOs and humanitarian organizations have been dissolved by Ortega's government since mass street protests against his rule in 2018.

Authorities cracked down on the protests, leaving more than 350 people dead and thousands forced into exile, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The government accuses NGOs that receive foreign funding of attempting to foment a coup d'etat backed by the United States.

Ortega, a 76-year-old former leftist guerrilla, won a fourth successive election last year after all his credible challengers were jailed, in a vote widely dismissed as a farce.

Related Topics

Election Dead Interior Ministry Parliament Vote United States 2018 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

8 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

8 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

8 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

8 hours ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

8 hours ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.