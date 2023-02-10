Nicaragua frees 222 dissidents in sudden shift, expels them to US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Over 200 detained members of Nicaragua's opposition were freed Thursday and expelled to the United States, in a surprise move by the Central American country's increasingly authoritarian president, Daniel Ortega.

After weeks of quiet talks with Washington, Nicaragua allowed the 222 detainees -- which include former challengers to Ortega -- to board a chartered flight to Washington.

US officials said they would allow the former prisoners to stay for at least two years and provide medical and legal support.

"I would like to thank God and everyone who made possible this miracle -- the miracle of freedom," Juan Sebastian Chamorro, who was arrested before he could challenge Ortega in the 2021 election, said at Dulles International Airport near the US capital.

"We are here in the land of freedom and we are very grateful," he said.

Chamorro, whose aunt defeated Ortega in the 1990 presidential election, said that the group had no warning until they were given clothes and taken to another cell before being put on buses.

"It's been 20 months behind the bars in a maximum-security prison, totally incommunicado," he said. "But here we are with our heads high." Felix Maradiaga, another opposition figure arrested before the election, said he was asked to sign a one-line note that he was leaving the country voluntarily and that he was not told he could lose citizenship.

"We had absolutely no information on what would happen," he said. "I will be Nicaraguan until the day I die." Maradiaga said the group sang Nicaragua's national anthem on the plane.

Ariana Gutierrez Pinto, waiting at the airport for her mother Evelyn Pinto, a human rights activist who had been detained since November 2021, said she felt "hopeful.""To me their release is just because they will no longer live in misery, but it is also unjust because they are being expelled from their country," she said.

After landing, the exiled dissidents were taken to local hotels.