Nicaragua moves to strip freed dissidents of citizenship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Managua, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Nicaragua's parliament voted to strip more than 200 political opponents, freed and "deported" to the United States on Thursday, of their citizenship.

"Traitors to the homeland lose their status as Nicaraguan nationals," a law passed Thursday in the National Assembly said.

A second vote is needed in the ruling party-dominated chamber later this year to finalize the law, which entails a change to Nicaragua's constitution.

The move, said the International Federation for Human Rights, "constitutes a repressive use of the law.

" Hundreds of people were sent to prison in Nicaragua in the wake of anti-government protests in 2018 that were met with a brutal crackdown resulting in 355 deaths and more than 100,000 people fleeing into exile.

Dozens of opposition figures were arrested in 2021 -- including seven presidential hopefuls -- ahead of elections won by Ortega. They were accused of undermining "national integrity."An appeals court judge in Managua ordered the "deportation" of the 222, saying they had been declared "traitors to the homeland," which warranted the suspension of their citizenship rights "for life."