Nicaragua Receives 1st Batch Of China-donated COVID-19 Vaccines

Tue 14th December 2021

MANAGUA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) --:Nicaragua has received the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China, following its resumption last week of diplomatic relations with the Asian country.

The cargo arrived Sunday at the Augusto C.

Sandino International Airport in Managua, capital of Nicaragua, and was welcomed by a Nicaraguan delegation with a ceremony.

"On behalf of President Daniel Ortega, Vice President Rosario Murillo and the Nicaraguan people, we deeply appreciate this gesture of solidarity, cooperation, friendship and fraternity from the people and government of the People's Republic of China," Laureano Ortega Murillo, advisor to the Nicaraguan president and head of the delegation, said at the ceremony.

