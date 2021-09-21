UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Says Colombia Defying UN Court In Sea Row

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 09:40 AM

Nicaragua says Colombia defying UN court in sea row

The Hague, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Nicaragua accused Colombia on Monday of openly defying judges at the UN's top court in a bitter decades-long legal battle over maritime borders.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2012 awarded Nicaragua a large swathe of disputed Caribbean sea territory extending 200 nautical miles (230 miles, 370 kilometres) from its coastline.

Nicaragua lodged a fresh case the following year accusing Colombia of ignoring the ruling, and alleging that Bogota had threatened to use force to back up its claims in the oil- and fish-rich region.

Finally opening Nicaragua's case at the Hague-based court after years of legal wrangling, the country's representative Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez accused Colombia of "ignoring and violating Nicaragua's rights".

"It is an open challenge to the authority of the court," he said.

Colombia, which had recently proposed a referendum on the issue, said its navy would ignore the judgment, called the ICJ the "enemy" and "even questioned the moral standing of members of the court", Gomez said.

"The refusal of Colombia to comply with the judgment and respect Nicaragua's rights goes on to this day," he added.

Colombia is due to present its case later this week at the ICJ, which rules on disputes between UN member states.

Bogota's representative Carlos Arrieta said he intends to tell the court on Wednesday that Colombia has "not violated any rights".

"Colombia has defended its rights and acted in accordance with international law," Arrieta said Monday in a video given to reporters by the country's foreign ministry.

"We knew Nicaragua was going to come out in full force, but it is not saying anything that it has not already said, and our arguments remain the same," he added.

Although there are no land borders between Nicaragua, located in Central America, and Colombia, which is in South America, diplomatic relations have been strained for almost a century over disputed maritime limits.

Nicaragua finally took Colombia to the court in 2001, and in 2012 it won several thousand square kilometres of territory in the Caribbean that had previously been Colombian.

A furious Colombia, which was left with only seven islets, said at the time it would no longer recognise the court's jurisdiction on border disputes.

Nicaragua then went back to the court in 2013 alleging violations of the judgment by Colombia.

Judges at the ICJ ruled in 2016 that they had jurisdiction in the dispute, brushing aside Colombian objections that it was not competent to hear the cases.

Countries are obliged to implement judgments by the ICJ, which are final, cannot be appealed and are seen as carrying great compulsion.

In rare situations where a country refuses to implement the ruling, the matter can then be referred to the UN Security Council by the complaining country for further action.

Related Topics

Century United Nations Threatened Bogota Same Colombia Border 2016 Moral From Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 21st September 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

8 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

11 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.