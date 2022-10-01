UrduPoint.com

Nicaragua Says New US Ambassador Barred From Entry

Published October 01, 2022

Nicaragua says new US ambassador barred from entry

Managua, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Nicaragua said Friday that the new US ambassador would not be granted entry due to his "interfering" attitude.

The envoy, Hugo Rodriguez, "will not under any circumstances be admitted into our Nicaragua," said Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is also the wife of President Daniel Ortega and the First Lady.

"Let that be clear to the imperialists," she added, reading a statement from the foreign office on state media.

The US Senate confirmed Rodriguez's appointment on Thursday, despite Nicaragua having said in July it would reject him.

Managua said it decided to withdraw its approval of Rodriguez because of "disrespectful" comments he made in a hearing before the Senate.

Rodriguez described Nicaragua as a "pariah state in the region" and branded Ortega's government a "dictatorship." "I would support using all economic and diplomatic tools to bring about a change in direction in Nicaragua," he told the Senate.

One such measure he suggested was kicking Nicaragua out of the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement.

Murillo, who is also the official government spokeswoman, blasted Hernandez as a "disrespectful interventionist" who is "not at all diplomatic."On Wednesday, the government asked the European Union ambassador Bettina Muscheidt to leave the country, without giving any reasons, according to local media and diplomatic sources.

