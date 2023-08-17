Open Menu

Nicaragua Seizes Jesuit University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Nicaragua seizes Jesuit university

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A Jesuit university in Nicaragua said Wednesday it is suspending classes and all other activities after the leftist government announced the seizure of all its assets, accusing the school of terrorism.

The Central American University in Managua said the punishment stems from unfounded reports that it "operated as a terrorism center, organizing delinquent groups" during anti-government protests in 2018 that left more than 300 people dead.

The government's National University Council said it was working to keep classes going at the Jesuit school.

Nicaragua is led by President Daniel Ortega, a former guerrilla leader who toppled a US-backed right-wing regime in the 1970s and ruled for more than a decade.

But since returning to power in 2007, Ortega has engaged in increasingly authoritarian practices, exiling or jailing dissidents and rivals, quashing presidential term limits and seizing control of all branches of the state.

His relations with the Vatican are also tense. The Vatican's embassy in Nicaragua was closed earlier this year after Pope Francis in an interview referred to Ortega's government as a dictatorship.

The jailed Nicaraguan Catholic bishop Rolando Alvarez was released in July but then re-arrested after refusing to leave the country.

Alvarez was sentenced to 26 years in prison in February after refusing to board a US-bound plane carrying 222 political prisoners into exile.

Related Topics

Dead Managua Bishop February July 2018 Dictator National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

58 minutes ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

10 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

10 hours ago
 Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

10 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

10 hours ago
GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with I ..

GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

10 hours ago
 Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

10 hours ago
 Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-of ..

Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-off with knee injury

10 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup star ..

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

10 hours ago
 Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verd ..

Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde: UN agency

10 hours ago
 Three killed in firing incident

Three killed in firing incident

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous